West Brom Player Ratings following 2-0 victory over Millwall

West Bromwich Albion travelled to The New Den to face a Millwall side in good form under boss Gary Rowett but the league leaders ultimately proved too strong for the Lions as they ran out 2-0 winners in horrendous conditions.

The Baggies dominated the game and created numerous chances despite the gusty weather caused by Storm Ciara and were worthy of their victory.

Here we take a look at the West Brom player ratings from the game:

SAM JOHNSTONE – 8

Dealt really well with taking his goal kicks and shot stopping considering the poor conditions and made a couple of really good saves. Two clean sheets in two now for the stopper.

DARA O’SHEA – 8

His best performance in an Albion shirt since cementing his place in the starting XI. The youngster was sound defensively as well as contributing in an attacking sense. Topped off his brilliant performance with his first goal for the club.

KYLE BARTLEY – 8

Had to deal with the physical presence of Matt Smith and did so wonderfully using all of his experience to combat any real threat. Always seemed to be in the right place at the right time.

SEMI AJAYI – 8

Had a few slightly below par performances during the past month but has looked back to his best in the last two games. Could have won a penalty and dealt with almost everything Millwall threw at him.

CONOR TOWNSEND – 8

His positioning has been questioned but he was rock solid against the Lions. Difficult for the full-back having to replace the quality of Kieran Gibbs but is proving himself to be a real asset to the side.

ROMAINE SAWYERS – 6

Never lets the team down but he has looked off the pace in recent weeks. Rarely misplaces a pass but seems to be lacking the intensity he had in the first few months of the season.

JAKE LIVERMORE – 9

This result was all about guts, determination and a good mentality and the Albion skipper epitomises everything about those attributes. Reinvigorated from last season and guides the team with his spirit and leadership.

MATHEUS PEREIRA – 8

Showed everyone what they had been missing during his absence. His defence splitting passes oozed quality and could have scored but was unlucky to hit the post.

FILIP KROVINOVIC – 9

Kept his place in the side despite Pereira’s return with Matt Phillips dropping to the bench. Completely deserved another start and was man of the match in a fantastic performance by the Croatian. Passing and link-up play was excellent and scored a sublime goal.

CALLUM ROBINSON – 7

Another impressive performance from the Sheffield United loanee. Made plenty of attacking runs and linked up well with Pereira, Krovinovic and Robson-Kanu. Could be a really important player for the rest of the season.

HAL ROBSON-KANU – 8

Worked his socks off with countless runs at the Millwall defence. There is no other striker at the club who can drop off and bring the other attackers into play like Robson-Kanu can. Should have scored and a goal was the only thing missing from his performance.

SUBS:

KAMIL GROSICKI – 7

A promising cameo from the Polish international on his first appearance for the club. Showed some good touches and provided the assist for O’Shea’s header with a delightful corner.

MATT PHILLIPS – 6

Lost his place in the team for this game and knows he has a job on his hands to get back in on a regular basis with plenty of competition on the flanks. Made some good runs and a shot which went just over.