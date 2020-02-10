Kevin Phillips admits he has been impressed by £20million Crystal Palace target Ollie Watkins

Kevin Phillips has spoken of his admiration for Brentford star Ollie Watkins who is a £20million target for Crystal Palace in an interview on Quest on Saturday evening.

Watkins has been an integral part of the Bees’ rise to fifth in the Championship table and just two points behind second-placed Leeds United in the race for the automatic promotion places.

Crystal Palace have been previously linked with the striker and could move for him once again in the summer although Brentford will be keen to retain him and will be in a good position to do so should they win promotion to the Premier League.

Former Sunderland and England striker Kevin Phillips has described Watkins as a “clinical finisher who has gone from strength to strength” in the Championship this season.

Watkins is versatile in that he can play on the wing or as a striker although he has largely been deployed as the latter this campaign and has scored 20 goals in 30 league games with his most recent strike helping his side beat Middlesbrough 3-2 on Saturday.

Phillips said: “When a goalscorer leaves, you want someone to step up,” highlighting the rise of Watkins since Neal Maupay’s departure.

“Watkins is playing through the middle these days, he’s getting in the right positions and it shows. 20 goals; he’s a clinical finisher.”

Should Thomas Frank’s Brentford side manage to win promotion they may be able to keep hold of Watkins who appears to be happy with the London club but should they fall short, he could decide to leave for the top flight with Palace ready to swoop.