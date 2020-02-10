Lee Bowyer on David Davis debut and why Aiden McGeady missed Stoke defeat.

Speaking to London News Online, Lee Bowyer confirmed that Aiden McGeady missed Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at Bet365 Stadium due to sickness.

He joined Charlton on loan from Sunderland until the end of the season on Deadline Day. He is yet to feature for the club after missing Saturday’s defeat at Stoke. Despite being named on the bench in the 2-1 victory over Barnsley, he was not called upon by Lee Bowyer.

Bowyer said “He was ill on Wednesday, Thursday. He trained yesterday but he wasn’t right. He was desperate to travel, that’s why he trained, but he just wasn’t right. It would be the wrong thing to do, to bring him up here as he was ill.”

While McGeady was unable to feature there was a debut for another loan signing in David Davis who signed on loan from Birmingham until the end of the season and Bowyer was pleased with his debut.

“I thought he did OK, I thought he won the ball when he got booked and they scored from the set-piece. His momentum took him into the player but that’s part of the game. So, I thought the foul was harsh on him and the yellow card.

“He’ll improve in the time he’s here. For me, at times he takes too long on the ball and gets caught but apart from that, I thought he worked hard and gave everything that he had. Looked a bit tired towards the end but I saw a lot of things that I liked.”