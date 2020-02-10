Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson identifies ‘key player’ who could make the difference in Brentford clash

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has identified one ‘key player’ who could possibly make the difference for Leeds United for their clash against Brentford in an interview with MOT Leeds News.

Robinson believes that Helder Costa in particular is the one player who can be a real threat to the opposition defence despite the criticism he has received from some sections of supporters.

Both Costa and Jack Harrison have failed to make any attacking contributions in the last six games and some have questioned whether they should be dropped from the starting XI but Robinson disagrees with this.

“He shouldn’t drop them for the Brentford game – he hasn’t got anybody else,” Robinson said. “Costa and Harrison have been good going forward, and Costa’s the only one who carries a threat with the ball, dribbling.”

“The majority of Leeds’ attacks are through phases of play, structured attacking – Costa’s the only one who makes a difference by dribbling in the attack, by running the ball at the defence.”

“I think they’ve both played very well all season, and I don’t think there’s a call to change either of them. When you look at what Bielsa has got, there’s nobody to change them with anyway.”

Leeds United have really struggled in recent weeks and have lost four of their last five games whilst coming in for real criticism and question marks from supporters over whether they will once again fail to win promotion.

Their next two games against Brentford and Bristol City see them come up against two promotion rivals and they will look to get back to winning ways or they could find themselves dropping into the play-off places.