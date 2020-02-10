Boost for Millwall as duo set to feature for U23’s today

Speaking to London News Online, boss Gary Rowett said Millwall have been handed a boost as both Ryan Leonard and Mason Bennett are set to play 45 minutes for the clubs under 23s side.

Mason Bennett, who joined on loan from Derby until the end of the season has not played for Millwall yet after picking up an injury earlier in the season. He will be joined by Ryan Leonard who has not played since October. After recovering from injury, Leonard then suffered the same one in training a few days later delaying his comeback until now.

Lions boss Gary Rowett said “The plan is for them to play 45 minutes. I just felt they haven’t quite had enough training exposure for them not to be a risk in the game [against West Brom]and I didn’t want to do that.

“We could’ve put both into the squad, so that we had maybe a stronger chance of a result, but both would have been at risk. Even though it looks a little bit like holding people back I have got to make sensible decisions.

“If I feel like they are up to speed after today then they will certainly be available for Wednesday and Saturday.

“They were both available for the last game but training is training – games are different. We’ll see how they do today.

“We have got a lot of games left and it’s important both are available for all of those when they come back and not just one match and then they are out for a while.”