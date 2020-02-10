West Brom legend Chris Brunt pays emotional tribute to supporters following transfer speculation

West Bromwich Albion legend Chris Brunt has paid an emotional tribute to the supporters following the transfer speculation surrounding him in an interview with the Express & Star.

The midfielder was close to a move to Stoke City in January but remained at the Hawthorns due to the Potters being unable to see out a deal that would have seen Bruno Martins Indi depart.

Brunt has had 12 wonderful years at West Brom since his move from Sheffield Wednesday in 2007 for around £3million. He has become a huge fans’ favourite in his time with the Midlands club and the Northern Irishman has thanked the supporters for their kind words upon hearing of his possible departure.

“The relationship I have with West Brom fans is something that makes me very proud,” Brunt said. “I do have social media but it’s not public so only the odd thing gets through. But to see that reaction was great.”

“This club has been brilliant for me from the day I arrived to whenever the day comes that I leave. All my best football memories will be through this football club. And it’s nice people feel so strongly about you – especially in a game where so many players come and go and there are so many games.”

The 35-year-old has admitted he has been frustrated at his lack of first-team opportunities but completely understands the decision.

“I am a professional footballer and I want to be playing. It’s pretty obvious that I haven’t been involved as much as I would want to be. I still feel, based on the cup games I have played, that I’ve still got football in me.”

“The manager picks his team every week and I have been here a long time – 99 per cent of the time I have been one of those who is a regular in the team. But this year it’s been different. I have got no problems with that, the manager is a good guy and he has done a really good job.”