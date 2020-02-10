“He played really, really well” – Middlesbrough teammate gives verdict on Harold Moukoudi’s debut

Middlesbrough gave a debut to new signing Harold Moukoudi in the 3-2 loss at Brentford, and teammate George Saville has given his verdict on the defender’s performance in an interview with Teesside Live .

Middlesbrough suffered their second loss in four games at Griffin Park on Saturday afternoon. They came back from a goal down twice to draw level, but Ollie Watkins’ 87th-minute goal proved to be the winner.

Moukoudi was given his debut having signed on deadline day from French Ligue 1 side Saint-Etienne, and impressed on his first start.

“We saw out there exactly what Harold can do,” said teammate George Saville. “He played really, really well.

“He is big and strong and fast and he is good on the ball and when you think it was his first game and up against that front line, he did really well. He was up against Ollie Watkins and that is a big test for anyone.

“Harold slotted straight in and looked really composed on the ball. You would never think it was his first game in the Championship. He looked like he had been there for years.”

Moukoudi was unfortunate to see the ball deflected off him for Brentford’s second goal of the day, with the ricochet wrongfooting goalkeeper Aynsley Pears.

Despite this, the Cameroon international had a good game and will be hoping to keep his place for the visit of Wigan Athletic to the Riverside on Tuesday evening.

“It is early days but you can really see what he is about. He was talking and pointing a lot and organising things at the back, but then, that is what you expect from an international defender.

“I think he is going to be a big player for us,” said Saville.