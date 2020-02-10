Southend United in talks with ex-Macclesfield Town duo Theo Vassell and Emmanuel Osadebe

Southend United are in talks with free agents Theo Vassell and Emmanuel Osadebe, according to a report by the Echo News.

The duo are both available after leaving Macclesfield Town at the end of January.

Southend are currently 22nd in League One and are twelve points from safety meaning it will take a minor miracle to avoid dropping into the fourth tier this season. Nevertheless, their boss Sol Campbell is hoping that a couple of signings can help freshen up his side.

Vassell, who is 23 years old, only joined Macclesfield last summer and made 20 appearances for the Cheshire side in all competitions. He has previously played for the likes of Oldham Athletic, Walsall, Gateshead and Port Vale.

He can play at either centre-back or full-back so would offer more defensive cover for Southend between now and the end of the campaign.

Osadebe is another player who Campbell wants to bring to Roots Hall. The powerful midfielder scored four goals for the Silkmen in the first half of this season.

He started his career in Ireland at Dundalk before moving to England to join Tottenham Hotspur as a youngster in 2014. He left the Premier League side after a year and subsequently moved to Gillingham.

Osadebe played 52 times for the Gills whilst they were in League One and has since had other stints at Newport County and Cambridge United.

Southend will be hoping to get deals over the line for Vassell and Osadebe this week to help lift some of the doom and gloom around Roots Hall.