West Brom boss “incredibly proud” after beating Millwall at The Den

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic has praised his side after their 2-0 win over Millwall at The Den yesterday.

The Baggies battled the Lions and the weather to leave to take all three points back to the Midlands from London.

It was a stop-start opening half an hour as both sides got used to the conditions but it was the away side who took the lead on the stroke of half-time when midfielder Filip Krovinovic curled the ball past Bartosz Bialkowski in front of the travelling fans.

West Brom then doubled the lead and sealed the win when Dara O’Shea headed home his first senior goal for the Baggies from a Kamil Grosicki corner and assist on his debut.

Slaven Bilic was delighted with the victory and spoke glowingly of his players after the match, as per their official club website: “I’m incredibly proud of the team. The result is obviously important but more than anything it was the performance. It had everything.”

“There was a lot of talk before the game about coming here in these conditions and how perfect that would be for Millwall. And they are a very strong team, they have physicality and qualities which test you. But we didn’t match them in the physicality but we were better than them.”

He added: “That is what delighted me so much because when we have that and we are there for the second ball, that is when you can let your qualities and flair work for you and we know we have that.”

West Brom have extended their gap at the top of the table to four points above Leeds United and Fulham respectively.