Everton lining up move for Wigan Athletic striker Joe Gelhardt

Everton are keen on luring Wigan Athletic youngster Joe Gelhardt to the Premier League, according to a report by The Sun.

The Toffees are lining up a summer move for the highly-rated striker.

Gelhardt, who is 17 years old, is causing a stir at the DW Stadium after breaking into their first team plans this season. He has made 13 appearances under Paul Cook already in all competitions and is being tipped for a big future in the game.

The Liverpool-born forward joined the Latics’ academy at the age of 10 and has since risen up through their ranks, being a key player at all youth levels. Gelhardt has also represented England at U16, U17 and most recently U18 level.

He signed his first scholarship contract with the North-West side in November 2017 which was then made into a professional deal in August 2018 until 2021. He was handed his Wigan debut in the same month in a League Cup tie against Rotherham United at home.

Gelhardt has since made numerous cameo appearances and scored his first senior goal for Cook’s men against Hull City at the KCOM Stadium in September last year to earn his side a point.

He is a real prospect and one that Wigan may be resigned to losing, especially if they drop into League One this season. They are currently 22nd in the league and four points from safety.

Everton are big fans of Gelhardt and could test the Latics’ resolve with a bid for him in the summer.