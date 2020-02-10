Newcastle United keeping tabs on Brentford star Said Benrahma

Newcastle United had a representative watching Brentford’s Said Benrahma at Griffin Park on Saturday, according to a report by the Northern Echo.

Steve Bruce’s side are believed to be admirers of the Bees’ forward and are mulling over a potential summer move.

Benrahma, who is 24 years old, helped Thomas Frank’s men to a 3-2 home win over Middlesbrough on Saturday to boost their promotion hopes. He has scored eight goals and chipped in with six assists so far this season.

The Algeria international joined the Bees in July 2018 from Nice for a fee of around £1.5 million and has since established himself as one of their best players. He bagged 11 goals in all competitions in the last campaign and is well on the way to beating that tally this term.

Benrahma is seen as one of the best talents outside the Premier League and Brentford will face a major battle to hold on to him if they fail to gain promotion from the Championship this season.

He started his career with spells as a youngster at NRB Bethioua, Balma SC and Colomiers before Nice snapped him up in 2013. He soon became a regular for their reserve side and later went on to make 18 appearances for their first team, scoring three times.

Benrahma was shipped out on loan to Angers, Gazélec Ajaccio and LB Chateauroux before Brentford spotted him and brought him to London just under two years ago. Newcastle are now being linked with a swoop to take him to the top flight.