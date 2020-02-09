Leeds United owner Radrizzani continues to answer fan comments after Forest defeat

Leeds United lurched into yet another disappointing defeat when they went 2-0 down to Nottingham Forest yesterday at the City Ground. It was the latest in a succession of poor displays and equally poor results for the Whites.

In truth, Leeds United were soundly beaten by Forest who were more organised, more committed and, basically, wanted the result more than their visitors. from even the opening exchanges there seemed to be a sense of dread that the Whites were going to get nothing out of this fixture other than heaping more heartache on their fans.

Fans were quick to take to Twitter in criticism of their side’s effort in so easily crumbling and offering very little in return. Their reactions in criticising their side are more than acceptable given the level of expectation that they have and the level of display that they witnessed over recent games.

However, it has been criticism that has drawn Leeds United’s owner, Andrea Radrizzani, onto Twitter with bellicose comments aimed towards the Doubting Thomas fans that flooded social media after the Forest loss. Despite mounting calls for him to avoid Twitter, Radrizzani continued to answer fans:

I understand your frustration but I have seen a big effort; credit to @NFFC defended very well and a great GK performance. We are second, 15 games to go, best result the Club has ever had since was relegated.. I believe in our players, manager and our loyal fans. Till the end MOT — Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) February 8, 2020

Save on Liam was superbe. Anyway pointless to try to keep everyone together here …and remark the good things we achieved and where we stand. It s just a platform for haters …enjoy. Happy to meet you face to face at the end of season — Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) February 8, 2020

Twitter is not the best place to be for Leeds United employees, players or owners, at any time after a defeat and that became clear pretty soon after Radrizzani began to tweet. Fan and fanzine accounts were pretty much begging him to stop, to stay off Twitter which, more often than not, is a poisonous battlefield at the best of times.

In light of how things are going at the moment for Leeds United, that might just be something that the Whites owner might consider doing.