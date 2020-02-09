Oxford United to revisit interest in Sunderland striker Grigg this summer

According to a report from The Sun (as cited by the Shields Gazette), Oxford United will look to revisit their interest in Sunderland striker Will Grigg in the summer transfer window, after they were unable to bring him in during the January transfer window.

In the January transfer window, Oxford United manager Karl Robinson spoke to the Oxford Mail to confirm his interest in signing Sunderland striker Will Grigg on a permanent basis. However, the U’s were unable to pull off a deal and Grigg remains with the Black Cats.

Sunderland were unwilling to let Grigg sign for a fellow promotion candidate but the Northern Ireland international was not ready to drop down to League Two.

Now, reports have emerged claiming that Oxford United could look to reignite their interest in the striker this summer. Grigg has fallen down the pecking order under Phil Parkinson and he was not without his suitors in January, despite his poor form since moving to the Stadium of Light.

Grigg has not appeared for Sunderland since December 14th given his poor form in the first half of the campaign. Across all competitions, the striker has scored three goals and provided one assist in 26 appearances, taking him to eight goals and three assists in 48 games since signing from Wigan Athletic in January 2019.

It will be interesting to see if Grigg is able to make his way back into the first-team picture at Sunderland before the end of the season and if he ends up making a move away from the club in the summer transfer window.