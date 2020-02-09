Jonas Lossl explains why he made Huddersfield Town return

Speaking to Examiner Live, Huddersfield Town’s loaned in goalkeeper Jonas Lossl has explained why he has returned to the club, saying that he is keen to play more football as he looks to earn a spot in the Danish national team for the Euros.

On transfer deadline day, Huddersfield Town secured a loan deal for former Terriers goalkeeper Jonas Lossl. He left Huddersfield in the summer to join Everton but his game time has been limited, with Jordan Pickford holding down the number one spot.

Now, he returns to the John Smith’s Stadium in the efforts of helping Huddersfield stave off relegation to League One. Lossl has been speaking to Examiner Live about his return to the Championship side, saying that he needs to play as he fights for a spot in the Danish national team. He said:

“I want to play and I need to play to get into the Danish squad for the Euros. I was looking around and when Huddersfield came and told me about this option it was the perfect fit for me. I have fantastic memories from here and the club means a lot to me and I obviously have followed the club.

“I spoke to Chris Schindler and (head of goalkeeping) Paul Clements and when I spoke to the Cowley brothers, Danny and Nicky, I hadn’t any doubts. They wanted me back and they wanted me to fill a role and that is really something that really speaks to me.”

Lossl made his return to action in yesterday’s 2-0 win over Queens Park Rangers, keeping a clean sheet on a good day for Huddersfield Town.