Philip Cocu delivers verdict on Derby County’s comeback win at Swansea City

Speaking to the club’s official website, Derby County manager Philip Cocu has expressed his delight after the Rams brought an end to their dismal Championship away record with a 3-2 win over Swansea City.

Derby County had not won a Championship away match since the opening day heading into yesterday’s tie with Swansea City. However, the Rams were able to bring an end to the dismal run, coming from behind to win 3-2 at the Liberty Stadium.

Martyn Waghorn put Derby 1-0 up early on but two goals in quick succession from Yan Dhanda and Kyle Naughton put Swansea in the lead before the hour mark. Shortly after, the Rams drew level through Duane Holmes and with 10 minutes remaining, Tom Lawrence’s strike from distance secured all three points for Philip Cocu’s side.

After the game, Cocu reflected on the win. Speaking to the club’s official website, the Dutchman praised his side’s performance and went on to insist that they should use the momentum from this win to push on. He said:

“I always enjoy a win and today is no different. We had to suffer in parts of the game for it but in the end, the team showed great mental strength and character. It’s difficult to win against Swansea as they are a really good team and play good football, especially at home, but the players did a great job.”

“We scored three great goals and the winner from Tom Lawrence was fantastic. For the confidence of the team, to go to an away game and get a win, we know it’s possible and that we can do it – but we know we can’t settle now.”

The win leaves Derby County in 13th place, seven points away from the play-off spots while Swansea occupy 8th, four points away from 6th placed Preston North End.