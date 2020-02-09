“Not my concern” – Southend starlet Kelman reacts to deadline day interest from Spurs and Sunderland

Speaking to Echo News, Southend United youngster Charlie Kelman has said that the reported transfer interest from Spurs and Sunderland is not his concern, insisting he is focused on the task at hand at Roots Hall.

Echo News reported that Southend United had turned down approaches from Premier League side Spurs and fellow League One outfit Sunderland for striker Charlie Kelman on transfer deadline day.

The offers for Kelman came in shortly before he scored in the side’s win over Lincoln City and both are believed to have been six figures.

Now, Kelman has had his say on the reported interest in his services, saying that it is not his concern and that he is focused on the task at hand at Roots Hall. Speaking to Echo News, he said:

“Having interest is nice but that’s not my concern. My concern is to finish the season with as many goals as I can and hopefully we can catch the teams above us. I also want to repay the faith of the manager, the staff and the fans.

"Having interest is nice but that's not my concern. My concern is to finish the season with as many goals as I can and hopefully we can catch the teams above us. I also want to repay the faith of the manager, the staff and the fans.

"I've been putting in the extra work to become sharper and more effective in front of goal. I'm just thankful to the staff for helping me and Craig (Fagan) for coming in early some days to help me. But I love scoring goals and it will never get boring." The 18-year-old striker has scored six goals across all competitions so far this season in what has been a difficult campaign for Southend United. The club sit in 22nd place in the League One table, 12 points away from safety.