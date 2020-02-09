Chelsea keeping tabs on Wigan Athletic defender Antonee Robinson

Chelsea are keeping tabs on Wigan Athletic defender Antonee Robinson, according to a report by The Mirror.

The full-back saw a dream move to AC Milan collapse in the January transfer window but could now be set for a switch to the Premier League this summer.

Robinson, who is 22 years old, has impressed for Wigan in the Championship this season and the North-West side will face a major battle to hold on to him. Aston Villa and Newcastle United are two other clubs mentioned, with both sides in the hunt for another left-back for the next campaign.

The American international started his career at Everton and rose up through the youth ranks at Goodison Park. He never made a senior appearance for the Merseyside club but was a regular for their Under-23’s side.

He was loaned out to Bolton Wanderers for the 2017/18 season and played 34 games in all competitions for the Trotters.

Robinson then went to Wigan on loan for the campaign after in a move that was later made permanent. He has caught the eye for the Latics and was disappointed to see his proposed transfer to AC Milan fall through. However, he may not have long to wait before his big move.

Chelsea are being linked with Frank Lampard looking to make the most of having the opportunity to sign players this summer. The London side will have to bat away competition from others sides to bring Robinson to Stamford Bridge as he will be a man in-demand.