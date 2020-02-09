Celtic targeting summer swoop for Cardiff City winger Josh Murphy

Celtic are targeting a summer move for Cardiff City winger Josh Murphy, according to a report by the Scottish Sun.

The Scottish champions tried to sign the Championship wide man on deadline day and could reignite their interest in him at the end of the season.

Murphy, who is 24 years old, may be allowed to leave the Bluebirds having started just 10 times so far in this campaign. The Welsh side paid £11 million for his services in June 2018 from Norwich City but he could not prevent them from relegation from the Premier League last term.

The pacey winger started his career at Norwich, along with his twin brother Jacob who is now at Sheffield Wednesday. Murphy went on to make 100 appearances for the Canaries and chipped in with 18 goals in all competitions, as well as having loan spells away at MK Dons and Wigan Athletic.

Cardiff paid big money to land him but his time there has not really worked out so a move to Celtic in the summer would help him get his career back on track. Neil Lennon’s side are currently seven points clear of rivals Rangers and look all set for another title this season.

Murphy would offer the Hoops more options and depth out wide for the next campaign to help them retain their dominance in Scotland. However, the Glasgow side may have to fork out a reasonable sum to land him with Cardiff potentially wanting to recoup some of the fee they paid for him.