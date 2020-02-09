Leeds United could profit from PSG interest in Danny Rose

According to Sun reporter Alan Nixon, French football giants Paris Saint-Germain are scouting Newcastle loanee Danny Rose with views to a summer swoop in a deal that would benefit Leeds United.

Rose joined Leeds United’s youth set-up in 2005, transferring to North Londoners Spurs two years later for a fee reported to be £900,000. That deal has widely been reported to have included a sell-on clause set at 10% as the Whites looked to cash in on any future sale of the Doncaster-born defender.

Since leaving Elland Road and Leeds United, Rose has risen through the ranks at Spurs and has turned out 214 times for them scoring 10 goals and providing 29 assists. That total includes 12 Premier League appearances this season, as well as four Champions League appearances.

Seemingly out of Jose Mourinho’s plans for the North London side, Rose secured a January, half-season loan to Newcastle United and has featured once since said move with an outing against Norwich City in a 0-0 draw at St James’ Park.

Speaking to Radio 5 Live (words carried by Nixon) of his frustrations, Rose said: “I do feel I wasn’t given as much of a chance as everybody else in the backline. I did want to play for him. I knew after a month [of Mourinho joining]I was never going to play. It was difficult going out to train knowing I wasn’t going to play.”

This lack of playing time at Spurs could hasten his decision to leave the club and will be of interest to both Newcastle and PSG who are both said to be “hot on his trail” by Nixon.

A sale to either of those sides for the 29-year-old former England international will not only breathe new life into Rose’s football career but also into Leeds United’s bank account what with the 10% sell-on fee. Given his profile, you’d expect that a deal for Rose by either of the named suitors would deposit a six-figure amount into United’s coffers.