Huddersfield Town boss open to permanent deals for loanees

Huddersfield Town boss Danny Cowley has admitted he is open to the possibility of making some of his loan players sign permanently in the summer, as per a report by the Examiner Live.

The Terriers utilised the loan market well in the January transfer window and managed to bring in Andy King from Leicester City, goalkeeper Jonas Lossl from Everton, Emile Smith-Rowe from Arsenal and Chris Willock from Benfica.

Cowley’s side are in decent form in the Championship and are starting to rise away from relegation danger under the ex-Lincoln City boss’ guidance.

Willock, who spent the first half of this season at West Brom, is one loanee being linked with a permanent switch to Yorkshire. The former Arsenal midfielder is now at Benfica.









Cowley has addressed the situation, as per the Examiner Live: “Whenever you sign a loan player, you do so because you like them and you think they are going to make your team significantly better. And when they are young, with potential, I think there is always that possibility (of making it permanent).”

Huddersfield are now 19th in the league and are six points above the relegation zone after their 2-0 win over QPR yesterday. Next up for them is another home fixture against Cardiff City.