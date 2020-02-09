Grant McCann reflects on Hull City’s draw against Reading- “Fair result”

Hull City ended their run of five consecutive defeats in all competitions with 1-1 draw against Reading at the Madejski Stadium yesterday.

Mallik Wilks’ 83rd minute strike cancelled out Jordan Obita’s goal for the Royals to help the Tigers leave Berkshire with a point.

Hull have around 12 players out injured at the moment and handed starting debuts for Marcus Maddison and Sean McLoughlin. Their make-shift side put on a good fight against Mark Bowen’s side and will be satisfied with the result.

Grant McCann’s men are still coming to terms with the winter departures of their two former best players, Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki.

After their draw against the Royals, McCann said, as per their official club website: “I thought the game plan worked well in the first half and we were in control of what we were doing. We had a few chances to go 1-0 up and we went in at half time quite comfortable really. As happens in the Championship away from home, teams will have a spell against you and Reading were better in the second half.”









“We’ve gone 1-0 down but the response from us was good and we kept going and believing. We got the equaliser and had the chances to win it in the end, but overall 1-1 was probably a fair result.”

He added: “It’s a point that stops the rot and that is the main thing. It’s a big week and we’ve clawed a point back on some. We’ve got a tough game at Blackburn to look forward to on Tuesday night now.”

Hull travel to Ewood Park on Tuesday with Blackburn currently four points above them in the table.