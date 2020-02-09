The 72
Championship

Leeds United fans mixed responses to Radrizzani ‘fandom’ tweet

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani arrives at the ground during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Charlton Athletic and Leeds United at The Valley, London, England on 28 September 2019.

Leeds United suffered another defeat yesterday against Nottingham Forest and deserved to lose. There was nothing about ‘bad luck’ or ‘scrappy goals’ and their supporters couldn’t even blame the referee, the assistants or the EFL/FA for being corrupt.

The bottom line is thus: like they were against Wigan Athletic the week before, Leeds United were just dire in everything that they did yesterday. The execution of their play was sloppy, their ‘final-third’ play not threatening – in short, they got out of the game what they deserved, nothing!

It hasn’t always been like this, far from it. The last few displays have been an unwanted reminder of just how bad previous incantations of Leeds United squads have been. Yesterday, last Saturday and displays just beyond that time have been fractious and disconnected. Before that, in the early parts of the season, the Whites were somewhat imperious and were sweeping teams aside with ease.

The football was once flowing, where it is now stuttering. The football was once invigorating, where it is now tiresome. The football was once full of hope, where now it the depths of despair. Over the last series of games, Leeds United fans have been presented with an empty platter whereas before they were presented with a full dish.

It is more than fair to say that fans have been having their say across various social media platforms with Facebook groups buzzing with views from fans as to what needs to be put right and how to implement these changes. Twitter has also been abuzz with similar views.

It was also even more abuzz after Whites owner Andrea Radrizzani posted this tweet:

Radrizzani is one of those owners not afraid to dip his toes in the often choppy waters that Twitter is. Here he is very direct and questions those fans that are giving it large across social media about the team, the results and how Leeds United are, ultimately, being run. It was obviously a tweet which was going to receive a lot of attention from Leeds United fans, what with the level of hurt they are feeling at the moment.

Leeds United fans respond to Radrizzani tweet

