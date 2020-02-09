Leeds United fans mixed responses to Radrizzani ‘fandom’ tweet

Leeds United suffered another defeat yesterday against Nottingham Forest and deserved to lose. There was nothing about ‘bad luck’ or ‘scrappy goals’ and their supporters couldn’t even blame the referee, the assistants or the EFL/FA for being corrupt.

The bottom line is thus: like they were against Wigan Athletic the week before, Leeds United were just dire in everything that they did yesterday. The execution of their play was sloppy, their ‘final-third’ play not threatening – in short, they got out of the game what they deserved, nothing!

It hasn’t always been like this, far from it. The last few displays have been an unwanted reminder of just how bad previous incantations of Leeds United squads have been. Yesterday, last Saturday and displays just beyond that time have been fractious and disconnected. Before that, in the early parts of the season, the Whites were somewhat imperious and were sweeping teams aside with ease.

The football was once flowing, where it is now stuttering. The football was once invigorating, where it is now tiresome. The football was once full of hope, where now it the depths of despair. Over the last series of games, Leeds United fans have been presented with an empty platter whereas before they were presented with a full dish.

It is more than fair to say that fans have been having their say across various social media platforms with Facebook groups buzzing with views from fans as to what needs to be put right and how to implement these changes. Twitter has also been abuzz with similar views.

It was also even more abuzz after Whites owner Andrea Radrizzani posted this tweet:

ONE thing frustrate me more then any defeat.I have been like a fan like you, travelling and supporting my team since I was a student and no money. How can’t you support a team/club that have reached the best result of last 16 years!! being always in top 3 since Aug 2018. Nite💛💙 — Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) February 9, 2020

Radrizzani is one of those owners not afraid to dip his toes in the often choppy waters that Twitter is. Here he is very direct and questions those fans that are giving it large across social media about the team, the results and how Leeds United are, ultimately, being run. It was obviously a tweet which was going to receive a lot of attention from Leeds United fans, what with the level of hurt they are feeling at the moment.

Leeds United fans respond to Radrizzani tweet

just go to bed mate — 🧚‍♀️ (@laurinaaa_) February 9, 2020

Always had your back but no Need for this tweet. Changes were needed 6 to 8 weeks a go. I never have a go but not to rest the out of form players will leave us in the championship and if all Leeds fan were honest I am sure they would see that blind faith won’t help, action will — SuperLUFC (@dansfootprints) February 9, 2020

You have done great things but you & MB haven’t learned after last season. Our squad is not big enough to compete for a full season as we don’t have replacement for positions & have to move them around to try & fill spots. Square pegs in round holes as most say. — Smeddy lufc (@smeddy69) February 9, 2020

But we won the top 3 trophy 💪🏼🙃 — CraigA (@craigandrews26) February 9, 2020

Andrea, you have done a lot of good. However, these social media engagements are the opposite of good. You are baiting the club’s supporters; we, who have been here for decades and are panicking about falling short and watching you sell Kalvin Phillips and others to stay afloat. — Leeds Faithful (@MaynardM) February 9, 2020

Whoever your social media representative is needs firing. Don’t come on Twitter at stupid o clock taking on angry fans. They all care but most have been drinking to forget the result. Just no need to comment. Get your team to do the talking on the pitch. #MOT — Adrian Hudson 💙💛 (@AdeHudson) February 9, 2020

Radz is right. Some of you lot may not like to admit it but he’s spot on. It’s embarrassing how some of you show your “support” perspective! Don’t forget how far we have come — JBwhite32 (@BoockerJayson) February 9, 2020

We support the club, we don’t support YOU! Your ego is ridiculous. You’ve sold our best players, not backed the best manager we’ve had in years, instead you cut corners, use loan signings and expect it to paper over the cracks. We had an 11pt lead and we’ve blown it. It’s on you. — Le Shift (@BatesyV3) February 9, 2020

One thing that frustrates me is thinking you can get promotion on the cheap. Weakened the side from last year in selling Siaz, Jansson and Roofe and not replacing them. I’ve supported my team for 32 years and will always support them, don’t insult me! — Jilly H 💙💛 (@MrsJillyH) February 9, 2020