Some Leeds United fans round on Bielsa on Twitter after Forest defeat

Leeds United once held a nine-point cushion to the promotion playoff places but that was when they were flying high. Now, well, now that advantage has first been whittled down and now chopped away so that only goal difference is what stands between the Whites in 2nd and the chasing pack below.

You can blame the football gods, you can say that Lady Luck isn’t smiling in their direction but one thing is certain, Leeds United are in a rut and things aren’t getting any better. Last week against Wigan, Leeds were bad and that was something that they continued in Saturday’s loss at Nottingham Forest.

With such a drastic drop in form, and this is definitely a drastic drop in form, fingers are bound to be pointed and being pointed they are. Kilo Casilla is being blamed for another ‘blunder’ letting in Forest’s first goal at his near post. Patrick Bamford is being blamed for not putting away chances. Holder Costa is being blamed for not being incisive enough. And it goes on.

in fairness, over the last two games you could point the finger at ANY player as they all have been pretty dire and that, in the case of some players, is being generous. Yes, Leeds United have been that awful over the last half-dozen games. A pointer towards that is that the Whites have won just one of their last six games – they’ve also been scoreless in four of those games.

Away from the players, fingers are also beginning to be pointed at the man in charge, Marcelo Bielsa. Some fans are beginning to question both his steadfast loyalty to players seen as underperforming and his inflexibility when it comes to his system and how it’s deployed. Some of these fans have taken to Twitter in their criticism of the legendary Argentinian. Here’s what some of them have been saying.

Fingers pointing and some beginning to indicate Bielsa

I’m sorry but fans saying ‘let’s move on’ or ‘still in our hands’ are completely missing the point. We have zero confidence and yet Bielsa is choosing the same players that are out of form. For weeks I have been worried about a lack of change in system or personnel #lufc — Scott Reyner (@ScottReyner91) February 8, 2020

Just can’t see Bielsa changing his ways. It will cost us unfortunately. He will be gone come June 1st, so we could just gamble and try something different. Go up this season or another few years in the wilderness… #lufc — Philip Bennett (@philly5star) February 8, 2020

Seems like the same problems week in week out yet Bielsa is too stubborn to rectify them with a change in personnel #lufc — George Gamble (@GW_Gamble) February 8, 2020

I love Bielsa. But he’s stubborn and results aren’t going to change unless he admits his mistakes and sorts them #lufc — Adam Davies (@adam_davies_aod) February 8, 2020

Time for Bielsa to sit down, reflect, change the habits of a lifetime and rotate the squad and get #lufc up to the prem. Otherwise it’s another failure for him and us. — Phil Bulcock (@PhilB_LUFC) February 8, 2020

I know it will irk a few but to be honest do we want this Bielsa ball at all costs even before winning football matches people say it’s the best football we have seen since the Prem but on the flipside someone like Allardyce would probably get us promoted #lufc — WHITESOLDIER (@whitesoldier62) February 8, 2020