Leeds United Manager Marcelo Bielsa ahead of the Pre-Season Friendly match between Southend United and Leeds United at Roots Hall, Southend, England on 22 July 2018. Picture by Stephen Wright.
Some Leeds United fans round on Bielsa on Twitter after Forest defeat

Leeds United once held a nine-point cushion to the promotion playoff places but that was when they were flying high. Now, well, now that advantage has first been whittled down and now chopped away so that only goal difference is what stands between the Whites in 2nd and the chasing pack below.

You can blame the football gods, you can say that Lady Luck isn’t smiling in their direction but one thing is certain, Leeds United are in a rut and things aren’t getting any better. Last week against Wigan, Leeds were bad and that was something that they continued in Saturday’s loss at Nottingham Forest.

With such a drastic drop in form, and this is definitely a drastic drop in form, fingers are bound to be pointed and being pointed they are. Kilo Casilla is being blamed for another ‘blunder’ letting in Forest’s first goal at his near post. Patrick Bamford is being blamed for not putting away chances. Holder Costa is being blamed for not being incisive enough. And it goes on.

in fairness, over the last two games you could point the finger at ANY player as they all have been pretty dire and that, in the case of some players, is being generous. Yes, Leeds United have been that awful over the last half-dozen games. A pointer towards that is that the Whites have won just one of their last six games – they’ve also been scoreless in four of those games.

Away from the players, fingers are also beginning to be pointed at the man in charge, Marcelo Bielsa. Some fans are beginning to question both his steadfast loyalty to players seen as underperforming and his inflexibility when it comes to his system and how it’s deployed. Some of these fans have taken to Twitter in their criticism of the legendary Argentinian. Here’s what some of them have been saying.

Fingers pointing and some beginning to indicate Bielsa

