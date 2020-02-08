The 72
The 72
Leeds United forward Jean Kevin Augustin (9), on loan from Red Bull Leipzig, during the U23 Professional Development League match between U23 Sheffield Wednesday and U23 Leeds United at Hillsborough, Sheffield, England on 3 February 2020.
Championship

Leeds United fans react and comment after Big Kev arrives at Forest’s City Ground

By on 0 Comments
Leeds United forward Jean Kevin Augustin (9), on loan from Red Bull Leipzig, during the U23 Professional Development League match between U23 Sheffield Wednesday and U23 Leeds United at Hillsborough, Sheffield, England on 3 February 2020.

Anticipation is 9/10 the pleasure, they say. Well, that anticipation is soon likely to turn to pleasure for Leeds United fans as they might hopefully get a chance to see new striker signing Jean-Kevin Augustin in action in today’s early evening game against Nottingham Forest.

It all looked to be a case of Leeds Twitter being turned all venomous and spitting again after Big Kev was relegated to a 45-minute run-out with the Under-23s yesterday in a 2-1 loss to Derby County’s youngsters. However, it could be a half of blessing in disguise with news that he is at Nottingham Forest’s City ground and kitted up like the rest of the squad.

With Leeds United misfiring in front of goal, and with strikers at Elland Road rarer than rocking horse manure, the fact that the exciting young French striker is there will raise the prospect that Whites fans are going to see him finally turn out for the first-team.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Bournemouth lining up approach for Peterborough United star Ivan Toney

Whilst he isn’t named in the starting XI, the 22-year-old is named on the bench for the first time as a Leeds United player. It’s the next step towards a regular place in the side for the quick striker who many Whites fans are expecting to be a big part of their Sky Bet Championship run-in and one they hope will end in promotion to the Premier League.

Here’s how some Leeds United fans reacted to Big Kev being with the first-team squad.

About Author

My usually loud cynicism has turned to quiet optimism with the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United. I'm a father to three loud children; two fully-grown and one eight-year-old who thinks he is. My main job is in teaching but I find it cathartic to write about football when the opportunity arises. I mostly write about Leeds United but turn my hand to other clubs.

Related Posts