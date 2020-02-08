Leeds United fans react and comment after Big Kev arrives at Forest’s City Ground

Anticipation is 9/10 the pleasure, they say. Well, that anticipation is soon likely to turn to pleasure for Leeds United fans as they might hopefully get a chance to see new striker signing Jean-Kevin Augustin in action in today’s early evening game against Nottingham Forest.

It all looked to be a case of Leeds Twitter being turned all venomous and spitting again after Big Kev was relegated to a 45-minute run-out with the Under-23s yesterday in a 2-1 loss to Derby County’s youngsters. However, it could be a half of blessing in disguise with news that he is at Nottingham Forest’s City ground and kitted up like the rest of the squad.

📸 Big Kev arrives in Nottingham! pic.twitter.com/3mvv7jROVf — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 8, 2020

With Leeds United misfiring in front of goal, and with strikers at Elland Road rarer than rocking horse manure, the fact that the exciting young French striker is there will raise the prospect that Whites fans are going to see him finally turn out for the first-team.

Whilst he isn’t named in the starting XI, the 22-year-old is named on the bench for the first time as a Leeds United player. It’s the next step towards a regular place in the side for the quick striker who many Whites fans are expecting to be a big part of their Sky Bet Championship run-in and one they hope will end in promotion to the Premier League.

Here’s how some Leeds United fans reacted to Big Kev being with the first-team squad.

