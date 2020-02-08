Leeds United fans to finally see Augustin in first team action – hint more than dropped

It was bye-bye to Eddie Nketiah after his early recall by Arsenal, at the start of January, from his season-long loan deal at Leeds United. That move by the Gunners led to a bit of urgency by the Whites to find a replacement.

It was a search that saw them install Southampton’s Che Adams as their number one target only to be told by Saints to stop pestering them and to lay off approaches. Others such as Jarrod Bowen and Andre Gray were mentioned with Billy Sharp also a name which popped up.

However, the transfer hammer fell on Red Bull Leipzig’s exciting young French forward Jean-Kevin Augustin. It was a loan move from Leipzig via AS Monaco that brought’Big Kev’ to the Whites door. It has, however, been a door that has remained firmly shut in his face as he strived to meet the exacting standards United’s head coach Marcelo Bielsa, much to the chagrin of Leeds fans.

Fans who have travelled to watch the Under-23s in action over their last couple of game (vs Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County) will have seen Augustin feature in two 45-minute slots. Last night there was one Leeds United fan claiming that the French striker had told him that he was playing at Forest today. Putting aside the derision that some may have lambasted him with, this fan could very well be right.

📸 Big Kev arrives in Nottingham! pic.twitter.com/3mvv7jROVf — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 8, 2020

With team news still 30 minutes-or-so away from being announced, it looks like Leeds United fans may very well be getting that opportunity to see their new loan man in action.