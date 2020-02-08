Arsenal join Premier League chase for £15m Brentford star Benrahma

According to a report in the Daily Star, Arsenal are joining in the race to snap up Brentford’s exciting Algerian attacking wideman Said Benrahma.

The Star’s Sam Meade says that the Gunners have thrown their hat into the ring with two other Premier League sides (thought to be Leicester City and Newcastle United) as the chase for the three-cap former Algerian international hots up.

So far this season, Benrahm has featured in 26 Sky Bet Championship games, scoring eight goals and adding six assists alongside a set of eye-catching performances. That total includes a hat-trick in last Saturday’s 5-1 demolition of Hull City at the KCOM.

In total, the mercurial wide player has featured in 64 games for the Bees since his £1.5million move from OGC Nice, 64 games in which he has scored 19 goals and provided 23 assists across all competitions.

The Star’s Meade says that “Arsenal are understood to be weighing up a £15m bid” for Benrahma as they look to add flair and attacking prowess to a side that often misfires.

Brentford play Middlesbrough later this afternoon and will be looking for another sparkling performance from the likes of Benrahma as they look to push from their current 5th position and towards the automatic promotion places currently held by Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion.

As part of that push for Premier League promotion, Said Benrahma will be a vital cog in the Brentford machine. With the Bees buzzing at the moment, it won’t be much of a surprise if the Algerian adds to his current tally of eight goals or six assists this afternoon.