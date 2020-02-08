West Brom youngster Ferguson still tracked by Palace – tribunal move possibility

Nathan Ferguson was poised for that move that all schoolboy footballers dream of – the chance to play in the Premier League. That move was scuppered due to issues at his medical (per The Athletic,) with Crystal Palace but the Premier League side are still tracking the young defender says the Evening Standard’s, Jack Rosser.

The Athletic’s Steve Madeley and Dominic Fifield reported that, after playing 90 minutes for West Brom in their 2-1 defeat to Cardiff City on Tuesday last, a “routine scan” that formed a part of his medical at Crystal Palace. That scan showed up an issue with his knee that set Palace and the Baggies against each other in their prognosis.

Palace’s medical staff said an operation was needed immediately and would mean Ferguson missing the rest of the season while West Brom’s staff thought that surgery “wasn’t essential” and that he’d likely be out for “only six to eight weeks“.

That aside, the Standard’s Rosser says that Palace will be monitoring the progress of 19-year-old Ferguson as he prepares to undergo the surgery that will repair the damage picked up in the medical that ruled out his move from the Black Country side to the Londoners.

Ferguson is out of contract at the Hawthorns and, according to the words of Baggies technical director Luke Dowling (carried by the Evening Standard), it is clear that the young star will not be a West Brom player come next season. On this, Dowling says: “The discussions we’ve had with his representatives since deadline day suggest that he will still leave us at the end of the season.”

In one respect, the injury to Ferguson has come as a blessing in disguise for Palace. Rather than shell out a big fee to land the much-coveted youngster, any fee payable to West Brom will be decided by an independent tribunal what with him being out of contract in the summer.