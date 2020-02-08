It was another set-piece calamity that saw the Whites drop another ‘L’ against Wigan Athletic last Saturday after a deflected corner looped over the flapping hands of Kiko Casilla and into the back of the Leeds United net. That meant the West Yorkshire side’s horrible run of form continued.

The Wigan loss made it just one win in five for Leeds, a plummeting in form so bad that a once-comfortable nine-point gap to third has been chopped down to the relatively scant luxury of just three points and goal difference. Leeds fans will be looking for their side to bounce back from the disappointing display against the Latics and take all three points away from today’s game at Nottingham Forest’s City Ground.

Leeds United team unveiled

📋 No changes to the Starting XI for this evening’s clash, but Jean-Kevin Augustin is named on the bench for the first time since joining from RB Leipzig — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 8, 2020

Today’s team news shows no surprises with Marcelo Bielsa persisting with a side showing no changes in the starting line-up from last week’s loss at Elland Road. On the bench, it’s pretty much the same as the last time against Wigan but with the big ‘surprise’ being the inclusion of Jean-Kevin Augustin.

Augustin’s inclusion, just a day after a 45-minute warm-up against Derby County’s youngsters is something that will lift the spirits of Leeds United fans both at the game and watching at home.

Leeds United fans react to team news announcement

Since last Saturday’s loss, Leeds United social media has been awash with fan opinions as to who should play where and what needs to be done to arrest the Whites awful, sliding form of late. With the announcement of today’s matchday squad (tweet – above), that chatter has intensified; here are some of the things that Whites fans are currently saying.

😂😂 — Dominic Bateman (@Bateeey) February 8, 2020

BIG KEVVVVVVVVVVVVVV — ZL (@lufcZxch) February 8, 2020

Big Kev on the bench is a boost even if he doesn’t play. Casilla probably still lucky to keep his place, but it’s understandable too. — Tom Holynski (@ThommHol) February 8, 2020

Someone film Kev kicking it in the net in the warm up #LUFC — Gary Devonport (@dingleburtdevTS) February 8, 2020