Bristol City boss Johson breathes life into Palmer omission reason

Last night Bristol City, a side chasing promotion from the Sky Bet Championship, were left to gather their thoughts after a sobering 3-1 defeat to mid-table Birmingham City. It was a defeat that the Robins suffered without the presence of Kasey Palmer. His absence was explained by City boss Lee Johnson and carried by Bristol Live reporter Gregor MacGregor on Twitter (below).

Lee Johnson confirmed after the game tonight that Kasey Palmer missed the match due to some chest pains of late, keeping him out of contention. Clarified as ‘respiratory problems’ rather than anything heart-related. #BristolCity — Gregor MacGregor (@GeeMacGee) February 7, 2020

23-year-old attacking midfielder Palmer, who is on his second Ashton Gate loan from Premier League Chelsea, has featured in 19 games (one goal/three assists) for Lee Johnson’s side this season but missed last night’s game due to a respiratory problem – as mentioned above.

Johnson was scathing of the Robins performance, per Bristol Live, in succumbing to the Birmingham blues in a game where they blasted Pep Clotet’s side with a goal inside the opening minute. Pointing the finger of blame at poor performances from “a couple of individuals“, Johnson went on to state: “I thought that after 10-15 minutes we were really poor. And that’s where we’ve lost the game.

“We didn’t defend well enough and we didn’t stop enough crosses. We didn’t show enough desire to win individual duels. We were busy fools – and that was the bit that was really frustrating because we haven’t looked like that in a while now.”

This defeat leaves Lee Johnson’s side in 6th place, a win would have lifted them to 3rd in the table ahead of Fulham and a point behind 2nd-placed Leeds United.

City’s next game is against Derby County on Tuesday evening where they will be hoping to get back to winning ways. It will also be a game that Kasey Palmer will no doubt be hoping to be fit for.