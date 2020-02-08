Leeds United – 3 takeaways from Nottingham Forest game

Well, that’s another game to chalk off the schedule for Leeds United fans in their Centenary Season, one where they are hoping to regain promotion to the promised land that is the Premier League.

Well, if today’s game against Forest is anything to go by they might want to stay their hand a while. Today’s showing against a Nottingham Forest side who didn’t exactly offer a sharpened cutting edge of their own was a showing that extended what fans saw against Wigan in an even more miserable defeat.

Before looking at 3 things coming out of today’s game, let’s take a brief look back at what we said were three talking points going into today’s match-up with Forest.

Reflection on three talking points ahead of the game

First, Big Kev Augustin played for the Under-23s last night against Derby County – appearing for 45 minutes as he works towards being BielsaFit. Some fans thought that he’d get a bench spot on a Leeds bench where strikers are beyond sparse at the moment. You know what, these fans were bang on the money. Pictures started to filter through that the big striker was being considered for the Forest game and that is how it turned out with him being named on the bench. In the end, Big Kev got bout 20 minutes to show what he could do. He put himself about, showed some good flashes but you can have the best gun in the world, it is powerless without any suitable ammunition.

Second, panic or calm heads? Well, based on today’s result it is simply a case of panic and then some, even if it isn’t to the heights of this scale:

Still, you don’t have to be Corporal Jones to realise that Bielsa’s troops are showing Dad’s Army levels of ineptitude at time and panic might be avoided but caution is needed.

Finally, the Stuart Dallas utility experiment – working or bin it? Well. Bielsa did as Bielsa does and continued to show loyalty in his players – including putting Dallas but starting him in the right-back role with Luke Ayling slotting in as a centre-back. Today it’s a case of, well, it didn’t work…again. I get that Dallas is a decent winger, I do. He isn’t a starting full-back and he is in no way, shape or form a starting midfielder. Play him where he is strongest, not where he weakens the side or offers nothing going forward.

Three takeaways from Nottingham Forest game

1. Where this result places Leeds United: OK, today’s result means that the Whites are slogging it. That imperious form that gave them a nine-point cushion to 3rd is gone and down to just goal difference. They were directionless on the field tonight against Forest and got out of the game what they deserved – nothing! Tuesday’s game against Brentford demands a response but will be against a Bees side that is potent and has goal threats across the whole of the field. It will be a tough game against Brentford, one that I cannot see the Whites getting any joy from.

2. The Bamford Question pt 31: For some sections of Leeds United’s supporter base, Bamford could smash 20 goals this season and he’d still not be their first-choice striker. For others, they point to Bielsa’s system and how it needs a Bamford to work. On today’s showing, Bamford doesn’t deserve to keep his place ahead of new loan signing Jean-Kevin Augustin. The trouble is, Bielsa likes him and, unless he switches to a standard 4-4-2, you can see the former Middlesbrough man getting the nod ahead of the potential £20million Frenchman again.

3. Square pegs that are more square than the roundest of holes: I’m sure that fans and managers alike are al for utility players, that rare breed who seem to be able to fluidly switch between different positions with ease. Thing is though, at Leeds United, there are too many square pegs and the round holes are not accommodating enough. Dallas at right-back (square peg), Ayling at centre-back (slightly square peg), Alioski at left-back (square peg), White at defensive-mid (square peg) and Hernandez in a central role (square peg). One day Leeds United will be able to put out an XI of round pegs…but today was not one of those days, not by the longest of straws.