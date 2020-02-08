Leeds United fans react in anger and disbelief after Nottingham Forest defeat

Another day, another game for Leeds United fans. This one turned out to be another typically weak performance from the Whites as they went down 2-0 away at Nottingham Forest.

It was a game crying out for Leeds United to stand up and make a firm stance, to show some gumption and take it to Forest as a punishment for the way they felt after the Wigan defeat. Yet, with all that fervour available to them, they did the opposite. They basically showed the same ineptitude in attack and general gameplay that was their downfall against the Latics.

Second-best on the night, second to every ball, passes more of the scattergun rather than precision variety that was needed. Whichever way that you choose to define this game it was a nightmare from a Leeds perspective, In fact, it was worse than a nightmare – at least you can wake up from one of those.

It was a result that was bound to have Leeds United fans talking on social media. That was most vociferous over on Twitter and here is a little of what they were saying after today’s game at the City Ground.

Leeds United fans comment after Nottingham Forest defeat

Bad that #lufc. Zero threat from anywhere on the pitch. Troubled times ahead. Think the players are spent. Good while it lasted but average players now showing their true colours. Well done Bielsa for getting them to where they are 👏🏼👏🏼 — Dan Torończak (@dantoronczak) February 8, 2020

Blind faith doesn’t score goals. A +ve attitude doesn’t either. We need new tactics and ideas….fast. — Jack Reacher (@nordicoirlanda) February 8, 2020

I said after QPR we wouldn’t make the play offs and today is proof of that…we’re simply not good enough..pressure has got to them but there just not good enough…#lufc — thomas banks (@ThomasBanks1985) February 8, 2020

Really thought that if Leeds could put a good performance in and get a result, it would squash those “it’s happening again” thoughts. After today, those are only heightened. 🙃🙃 #lufc https://t.co/QHCkZ5HDn9 — The Weekly Pitch (@theweeklypitch) February 8, 2020

Still second when all said and done! But I think we need a change in tactics 4:4:2. But keep your heads up still 15 games to go ! Slagging lads will do no good there hurting as much as us # mot #lufc — Mr.Arkwright (@Bakerboy75Paul) February 8, 2020

I’ve got a phat bottle of Ouzo and I’m going out w my pals. In other words I’m crying about Leeds all night — Cameron Simpson (@allmodcams) February 8, 2020

I remember standing in the concourse at the Emirates at half time and thinking to myself “I really hope we don’t get to the end of the season thinking: at least we had that first half vs. Arsenal in the Cup”. And yet here we are. #lufc — Mark (@m_butch88) February 8, 2020

Don’t think I can read anyone trying to defend this. Yes we have a great manager, yes we are still 2nd but if we carry on like this forget promotion. This was a big match today and we hardly showed up. #lufc #mot — andy white (@andy198323) February 8, 2020