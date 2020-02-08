The 72
Leeds Fans during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Leeds United at the KCOM Stadium, Kingston upon Hull, England on 30 January 2018. Photo by Ian Lyall.
Championship

Leeds United fans react in anger and disbelief after Nottingham Forest defeat

Another day, another game for Leeds United fans. This one turned out to be another typically weak performance from the Whites as they went down 2-0 away at Nottingham Forest.

It was a game crying out for Leeds United to stand up and make a firm stance, to show some gumption and take it to Forest as a punishment for the way they felt after the Wigan defeat. Yet, with all that fervour available to them, they did the opposite. They basically showed the same ineptitude in attack and general gameplay that was their downfall against the Latics.

Second-best on the night, second to every ball, passes more of the scattergun rather than precision variety that was needed. Whichever way that you choose to define this game it was a nightmare from a Leeds perspective, In fact, it was worse than a nightmare – at least you can wake up from one of those.

It was a result that was bound to have Leeds United fans talking on social media. That was most vociferous over on Twitter and here is a little of what they were saying after today’s game at the City Ground.

Leeds United fans comment after Nottingham Forest defeat

