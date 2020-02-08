Leeds United lose again to Nottingham Forest – Match Report

Ahead of today’s game at the City Ground against hosts Nottingham Forest, Leeds United fans were seeing their side enter into the match-up on a horrific run of form of just one win in their last five games. Make that one win in their last six and being held scoreless for four of their last fives

In their previous game against Wigan Athletic, the Whites were the victims of their own downfall after failing to convert a host of chances before going behind to a deflected corner around the hour mark. Srtive as they did, Leeds couldn’t manage to fashion an equaliser and for the second successive Elland Road game went down to their Lancashire rivals.

Well, against Forest that all seemed to be a case of deja vu as the Whites again were bleow par and a shadow of the side that ripped opponents apart for fun at the start of the season.

First-half – sloppy Leeds, same old same old

It was a typical half of a typical Leeds United performance. Yes, there were flashes of that side that can turn it on and rip sides apart but that is al lthey were – just flashes. Rather than the rapier-esque sharpness that they possessed earlier in the season, Leeds were playing with butter knife sharpness and weren’t looking likely to cause any issues for a resolute Forest side.

They had a couple of chances, a Patrick Bamford header back across goal as he was leaning back and a couple of Gianni Alioski wayward shots but, considering their possession, it was scraps rather than quality. Then, as could almost be predicted, Forest went ahead from really their only real threat so far in the game. Neat interplay between Ribiero and Ameobi saw the latter skip a weak Pablo Hernandez challenge, stride into the area and smash the ball past Kiko Casilla and inside the Spaniard’s near post.

From then on in, it was a splutter and lurch to half-time as neither side created much with both sides guilty of shoddy final passes and too hasty a build-up.

Half-time: Nottingham Forest 1 – 0 Leeds United

Second-half – nothing to offer but scraps

The second 45 minutes started with no changes made by either side so it was a case of ‘as you were’ for a half of football that could prove to be very important for the Whites and their promotion chances. Leeds started neatly but were lucky on more than one occasion with the best opportunity coming to Grabban whose shot ended up being direct at a prone Casilla.

Leeds made their first change on 59 minutes, the disappointing Pablo Hernandez making way for Tyler Roberts who impressed when he came on against Wigan last week. Leeds continued to press but looked scrappy in their approach play which was easily dealt with by Forest. With Alioski willling to foul everything that moved, Bielsa was moved to make a doubke substitution with Alioski being replaced by Jamie Shackleton and the ineffectual Bamford replaced by Jean-Kevin Augustin.

It was a corner won by debutant Augustin that gave Leeds their closest sniff of goal with a Liam Cooper header (75′) hitting Forest keeper Samba who then reached up to claw it back off the line. That seemed to spark the visiting Whites into some manner of life and they tried to up the tempo and force Forest onto the back foot. Despite winning a succession of corners, they got no closer to scoring that the Cooper header. Right at the death, deep into injury time, with Leeds having just one at the back, Forest harried him, nicking the ball with Lolley who suared it to Tyler Walker for the easiest of tap-in goals.

Full-time: Nottingham Forest 2 – 0 Leeds United

Full-time thoughts – no leaders, no direction, no hope

Well, the final whistle is blown and brings down the curtain on another disappointing performance from Leeds United. Tuesday’s game against Brentford becomes even more important now. Lose that and the Whites drop out of the auotmatics and on this run of form, devoid of any hope, could easily continue to drop.