Leeds United – 3 talking points ahead of Nottingham Forest game

Leeds United take on Nottingham Forest this afternoon and will be looking to bounce back from a pretty dire display against Wigan Athletic last time out at Elland Road which saw them suffer an abject 1-0 defeat.

Leeds fair battered the Latics but for all their pressure and attacking movement there was nothing in front of goal that suggested the Whites would ever come out of this game with anything better than a loss after the visitors went ahead around the hour mark.

Crosses into the box that met no-one, shots that were closer to Row Z than the back of the net and a general malaise in their play is what typified Leeds United’s approach last Saturday and saw the once-imperious nine-point gap narrowed to just a three-point cushion over the chasing pack headed by Fulham.

Three Talking Points Ahead of Nottingham Forest Game

1. Big Kev – Will He Won’t He? Fans are itching to see the much-hyped Frenchman in action for the Whites. Yes, he’s featured in two Under-23 games versus Sheffield Wednesday and, last night, against Derby County but we are talking First XI here. There is some thinking that there’s a possibility that he could get on the bench for today’s game at the City Ground. There is at least one fan who said he spoke to him after the Derby game last night and Big Kev said he thought he was playing, the same fan saying a private driver was readying to drive some players to Nottingham straight after the game. We’ll see on that one.

2. Time to Panic or Calm Heads All Around? ‘Nine into three doesn’t go’ would be the cry of many a Maths teacher across the land but Leeds fans know different. A nine-point gap from the automatics to 3rd in the table has been frittered away to just three points and goal difference. Lose today and the Whites are still in the automatics but that ‘one win in six’ run would effectively end any promotion buffer that they had. So, is today’s game one of those ‘crunch games’ where three points are taken from Forest and the smiling of the Football Gods leads to a healthier gap? Or, is it a loss and squeaky keyhole time? Just before 8 pm tonight and we will have an answer on that one.

3. Stuart Dallas – a utility experiment that’s run its course? Marcelo Bielsa’s set-up, with a pared-down squad, relies on players being multi-position and thus utility players in various parts of the field. Stuart Dallas is proof-positive of this thinking. Primarily a winger, Dallas has filled in at full-back for Bielsa and, in truth, done a pretty bang-up job there. However, recent games have seen the Irishman drift infield to play in a more central midfield role. There’s more than mutterings from Leeds United fans of ‘No mas!’ as to these outings. These fans think that solutions be sought elsewhere in the wider squad for, possibly, Under-23s to be drafted in such as youngsters Robbie Gotts and Jamie Shackleton. Today’s teamsheet will tell the tale as to whether Dallas’ journey around the Leeds United formation continues.