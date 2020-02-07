Leeds United fans react as Augustin features in U23 cup tie – fitness still an issue

Leeds United signed Jean-Kevin Augustin more out of necessity than luxury with Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa admitting that the club needed to replace Eddie Nketiah who returned to Arsenal after an early recall from his season-long loan deal at Elland Road.

Augustin comes from a pedigreed background, making his breakthrough in football at French giants Paris Saint-Germain. From France’s Ligue 1 competition it was a big-money move to Germany and the Bundesliga with Red Bull Leipzig and on the back of a near-£15million fee.

22-year-old Augustin, capped at all levels up to Under-21 for France, spent two seasons in Germany with Leipzig before signing on loan for French glamour club AS Monaco where he featured in just 10 Ligue 1 games this season. That prompted Leeds to move in and bring him to the Sky Bet Championship for the remainder of this season.

After understandably not featuring in the 3-2 win over Millwall, fans were left dismayed when the fleet-footed Frenchman didn’t even make the bench for the droll 1-0 loss to Wigan Athletic at Elland Road last Saturday. He did appear for the first-half of the Under-23s game against Sheffield Wednesday in midweek and fans were hoping this half of football was a warm-up for tomorrow’s game against Nottingham Forest.

📋 An #LUFC debut for Elia Caprile, whilst Barry Douglas, Kalvin Phillips, and Jean-Kevin Augustin also feature for the U23s tonight against Derby — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 7, 2020

However, the above team news from Leeds United for their Under-23 cup tie against Derby County will leave Whites fans to do more chomping at the bit with Augustin down for another start against the young Rams.

That news alone has been more than enough to get fans bumping their gums and gnashing their teeth at the fact that Bielsa hasn’t seen fit to include their new French striker against Forest in what could well be a crunch game with Leeds’ form failing and the chasing pack catching up. Here’s what a few of them have been saying in response to this news over on Twitter.

Augustin turns out for Under-23s – Leeds United fans react on Twitter

Everyone. Bielsa basically pointed out that Big Kev isn’t ready yet so it quite obvious he won’t be playing tomorrow — Barney (@barney___21) February 7, 2020

What’s point of signing an unfit player? 3rd choice panic signing isn’t it. — bri0142 (@bri0142) February 7, 2020

Twitter will be so much fun tomorrow night if we get twatted with no striker on the bench. — LUFC Noel (@NoelMUR71904709) February 7, 2020

Poveda and Augustin must not be up to match fitness yet but surely should be available to provide cover on the bench for first team — gazlufc (@garetherskine1) February 7, 2020

Jesus the ‘fans’ on here. I’ve never seen Augustin kick a ball in my life but he should be playing! (Stamps feet) Get a grip and support the fecking team FFs — Megatron (@Megatro99270094) February 7, 2020