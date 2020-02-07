The 72
Leeds United forward Jean Kevin Augustin (9), on loan from Red Bull Leipzig, during the U23 Professional Development League match between U23 Sheffield Wednesday and U23 Leeds United at Hillsborough, Sheffield, England on 3 February 2020.
Championship

Leeds United fans react as Augustin features in U23 cup tie – fitness still an issue

Leeds United signed Jean-Kevin Augustin more out of necessity than luxury with Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa admitting that the club needed to replace Eddie Nketiah who returned to Arsenal after an early recall from his season-long loan deal at Elland Road.

Augustin comes from a pedigreed background, making his breakthrough in football at French giants Paris Saint-Germain. From France’s Ligue 1 competition it was a big-money move to Germany and the Bundesliga with Red Bull Leipzig and on the back of a near-£15million fee.

22-year-old Augustin, capped at all levels up to Under-21 for France, spent two seasons in Germany with Leipzig before signing on loan for French glamour club AS Monaco where he featured in just 10 Ligue 1 games this season. That prompted Leeds to move in and bring him to the Sky Bet Championship for the remainder of this season.

After understandably not featuring in the 3-2 win over Millwall, fans were left dismayed when the fleet-footed Frenchman didn’t even make the bench for the droll 1-0 loss to Wigan Athletic at Elland Road last Saturday. He did appear for the first-half of the Under-23s game against Sheffield Wednesday in midweek and fans were hoping this half of football was a warm-up for tomorrow’s game against Nottingham Forest.

However, the above team news from Leeds United for their Under-23 cup tie against Derby County will leave Whites fans to do more chomping at the bit with Augustin down for another start against the young Rams.

That news alone has been more than enough to get fans bumping their gums and gnashing their teeth at the fact that Bielsa hasn’t seen fit to include their new French striker against Forest in what could well be a crunch game with Leeds’ form failing and the chasing pack catching up. Here’s what a few of them have been saying in response to this news over on Twitter.

Augustin turns out for Under-23s – Leeds United fans react on Twitter

My usually loud cynicism has turned to quiet optimism with the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United. I'm a father to three loud children; two fully-grown and one eight-year-old who thinks he is. My main job is in teaching but I find it cathartic to write about football when the opportunity arises. I mostly write about Leeds United but turn my hand to other clubs.

