EFL reporter Simeon Gholam identifies key reason for recent Leeds United wobble

Leeds United have undoubtedly endured a slump in form in recent weeks and EFL reporter Simeon Gholam has identified the key reason behind it when speaking on the Sky Sports Football Weekend Preview podcast.

The Whites have won just two of their last nine Championship games and are in danger of having another mid season wobble similar to that of last season which ended with them failing to win promotion to the top flight.

Although they have struggled in recent games they are still second in the division behind leaders West Bromwich Albion but they face Nottingham Forest, Brentford and Bristol City in the next handful of games which could go some way to defining their season.

Leeds have conceded 17 goals in their last nine games after letting in ten in their first 21 games but reporter Simeon Gholam believes it is the other end of the pitch where they are really struggling.

“It’s frustrating watching Leeds play sometimes because they can be so, so good,” said Gholam. “On their day they are the best team in the Championship.”

“But there are times when they do not take their chances. They have got Patrick Bamford up front who has a decent return with 12 goals but he does not score enough for what they need because without him no one else really chips in.”

“They had Eddie Nketiah on loan from Arsenal at the start of the season and it didn’t really work out for him for whatever reason. They have now brought in Jean-Kevin Augustin from RB Leipzig on loan and two games in he has not even been in the squad yet.”

“Leeds’ success is all about Bielsa, his methods. It’s hard to criticise him too much because I don’t think without Bielsa they would be where they are anyway because he’s had such a big impact there.”