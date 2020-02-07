Liverpool hoping to beat Chelsea and Manchester United to signing of Wigan Athletic youngster Joe Gelhardt

Liverpool are hoping to beat Chelsea and Manchester United to the signing of Wigan Athletic youngster Joe Gelhardt according to Football Insider.

Gelhardt turns 18-years-old in May but the Reds are hoping to sign him on a cut-price figure before then. A whole host of top-flight clubs are keeping tabs on the teenager who has impressed this season in the Championship.

The striker has been scouted by the Premier League leaders and the feedback has been very positive as they look to beat their rivals to his signature.

Gelhardt has committed his immediate future to the Latics but he is unable to sign a long-term deal until he turns 18 and top-flight clubs are looking to swoop in to capture him.

He is beginning to establish himself in the Wigan first team and has made 12 appearances this season, although only one of those has been in the starting XI. He has enjoyed some good performances and this has alerted some of England’s elite to him being a possible future star.

Gelhardt has consistently found the back of the net for the England youth side with him scoring three goals for the under-16’s, 12 goals for the under-17’s and four goals for the under-18’s since he first featured on the international stage in 2018.

Liverpool are known for signing younger players who they believe they can nurture in their youth team and provide a potential pathway to the first-team as they have done recently with Harvey Elliott the prime example.