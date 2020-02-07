West Brom boss Slaven Bilic addresses ‘squad strength’ ahead of Millwall clash

West Bromwich Albion boss Slaven Bilic has addressed his side’s squad strength ahead of their clash with Millwall on Sunday claiming their new signings are “just what they needed” in an interview on their official website.

Albion bought in Sheffield United forward Callum Robinson on loan who impressed on his debut against Luton Town and have also added Kamil Grosicki and Lee Peltier to their ranks who will now be available for their trip to The Den.

Bilic has now stated that he is “more than happy” with the strength in depth of his squad. “With the addition of those few players, we have the squad that we really need for the rest of the season. It is a big competition between them, a very healthy one. Everybody wants to play and prove themselves in training and that is a blessing for a manager.”

“At one stage of the season, we were a bit short on some positions or we had to overload the players a bit, but now the players are back from injuries or suspensions. We have got three new really good players and we are going to need all of them throughout the rest of the season.”

“Nathan Ferguson is out, Gareth Barry has a tight calf but he is days from coming back and Gibbo has started to train with us – he is on his programme and should be back for a match very, very soon.”

In his pre-match press conference, Bilic also praised their opposition Millwall and said it will be a really tough game against Gary Rowett’s men.

“Every away game is difficult in this league. Millwall is more difficult in some ways, but there are a lot of away games that are difficult with the way the opponent keeps the ball or is very good at counter-attacking. It is a tough game, but so is every other league game.”