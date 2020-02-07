Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher shares his thoughts on Leeds United’s promotion challenge

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has shared his thoughts on Leeds United’s promotion challenge and insisted he hopes they “follow Sheffield United to the top flight” according to an interview in The Telegraph.

Carragher believes that Leeds winning promotion would be great news for football in the north and feels they deserve to be back in the Premier League.

The former Liverpool defender said: “Leeds might add to the Yorkshire contingent by securing Premier League promotion. That will add more colour, emotion and – dare one say – interesting fixtures to the calendar.”

“Such clubs bring passionate supporters who make the game more entertaining for neutrals. Bramall Lane is proof of that. It has been one of the most thrilling venues to watch Premier League football this season.”

Although it is important to remember that the likes of Bournemouth and Watford who are arguably ‘smaller clubs’ than Leeds, they have secured their Premier League status on merit.

In terms of entertainment, many fans may consider Leeds to bring more excitement to games and in turn the top flight which would make for a more interesting league.

Due to the financial riches on offer that Premier League football brings, the ‘so-called smaller sides’ have been able to use those funds to ensure they steer clear of relegation.

There is no doubt that Elland Road would be a fantastic venue in the top flight and should Leeds win promotion to the Premier League there would perhaps be a better atmosphere created than some on offer in the top flight right now at the smaller and less vocal stadiums.