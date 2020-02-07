Nottingham Forest star Cash reacts to AC Milan’s January transfer window interest

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, Nottingham Forest right-back Matty Cash has reacted to the reported interest from AC Milan in the January transfer window, saying he never thought of leaving the City Ground.

AC Milan were among the sides said keen on Cash in January, but now, he has said that the interest never tempted him into leaving the club. Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, he said:

“Obviously I saw everything being talked about everywhere. It’s nice to have clubs chasing you, but Forest is my main aim, I didn’t want to go anywhere at all.

“We’ve got a job to do here. We’re fourth in the league and have got a great chance to go up, so I want to do that here. It’s nice to have that bit of speculation and be linked with those clubs, but my aim was to stay here from day one.

“I’m enjoying my football and everything is going good. I didn’t let it all affect me. People talk, but that’s it. I had a few messages about it, which you’d expect!

“For me, it’s nice that people are watching, but my aim is Forest. I’m here, I’m a Forest player and I want to succeed here. I want my future to be here. I didn’t let it bother me – you know what football is like! I’m really happy here.”

Cash has been with Nottingham Forest since a young age, coming through the club’s academy. He has gone on to play 128 times for the club across all competitions, scoring 12 goals and providing 14 assists in the process. He will be hoping to continue to add to that total as Forest fight for a promotion spot in the second half of the season.