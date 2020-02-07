James Chester excited by prospect of Stoke City debut tomorrow

New Stoke City defender James Chester is in contention to make his debut tomorrow.

The Potters swooped to sign the Wales international on loan from Aston Villa on deadline day of the January transfer window.

Chester, who is 30 years old, was allowed to leave Dean Smith’s side for more game time after playing just twice for the Premier League side this season.

The experienced centre-back started out at Manchester United and rose up through the youth ranks at Old Trafford before having loan spells away as a youngster at Peterborough United, Plymouth Argyle and Carlisle United.

Hull City snapped him up in 2010 for a fee of around £300,000 and he became a massive player for the Tigers. He helped the Yorkshire side gain promotion to the Premier League in 2013 and then get to the FA Cup final a year later, a game in which he scored in against Arsenal.

Chester left the KCOM Stadium in 2015 when West Brom forked out £8 million to land him. However, he left the Hawthorns a year later for their rivals Villa. He then gained his second promotion from the Championship last May but has now dropped back into the second tier with Stoke.

He is now relishing his Potters’ debut and has told their website: “I think it’s always nice to make your debut at home. “I’ve played here a few times and kept a close eye on how the Club has done with being such good friends with Joe (Allen) and my brother-in-law is a Stoke fan as well. “The supporters are passionate so it’s one I’m looking forward to.”

Stoke take on Charlton Athletic at the Bet365 Stadium and will be looking to climb away from relegation danger.