Blackpool boss Simon Grayson relaxed over future of Armand Gnanduillet

Blackpool boss Simon Grayson is relaxed over the future of Armand Gnanduillet, as per a report by the Blackpool Gazette.

The striker is out of contract at Bloomfield Road and has been linked with Championship side Charlton Athletic over recent months.

Gnanduillet, who is 27 years old, has scored 15 goals in all competitions so far this season for the League One side and has already beaten his tally of 14 from the last campaign.

The 6ft 4inc striker is experienced in the Football League now having first moved to Chesterfield in 2013 after spells in France at Le Havre and AS Poissy.

He has since gone to play over 200 games in England with the likes of Tranmere Rovers, Oxford United, Stevenage and Leyton Orient. His stint at Blackpool has been his most prolific and he is one of their key assets.

Their boss Simon Grayson has commented on his uncertain long-term future with the Seasiders, as per the Blackpool Gazette: “We’ve always said we run the risk of that situation (losing Gnanduillet for nothing) and everybody has been quite relaxed about it. On the last day of the window we were still vulnerable to him leaving the football club.”

“Once it shut, we could relax about everything and we had a massive intake of breath because the window has been very intense for everybody. But we’ve now got this group of players to work with until the end of the season and whoever is in the team have to try and turnaround our fortunes.”

He added: “If players leave in the summer, whether it’s on a free or for money, we will have to address that when it comes along.”

Blackpool take on lowly Southend United tomorrow and will be eager to close the gap on the Play-Offs.