Mark Bowen reveals new Reading pair Araruna and Masika could made debuts vs Hull City

Speaking to Berkshire Live, Reading boss Mark Bowen has said that new signings Felipe Araruna and Ayub Masika are in contention to make their debuts for the club against Hull City this weekend.

Late on in the January transfer window, Reading secured the signings of Felipe Araruna and Ayub Masika from Sao Paolo and BNG Renhe respectively. Araruna joins the club on a permanent basis, while Masika signs on loan until the end of the season.

The pair are yet to make their debuts for the Royals but now, manager Mark Bowen has said that they could be involved in this weekend’s game against Hull City. The duo have been training with the club’s Under-23s and could be set to make their debuts on Saturday. Speaking to Berkshire Live ahead of the game, Bowen said:

“They have been training hard with the U23s because they didn’t travel down with us to Cardiff. They had a really intensive session so will be in the frame for Saturday.”

Bowen also went on to discuss the new Kenyan following the Royals have amassed after the signing of Masika, saying he is a valuable addition to the group. He added:

“The one thing I can tell them (Reading’s new Kenyan supporters) is – never mind his ability on the ball – as a character, he has always got a smile on his face. That’s one of the first things I thought about him. He’s a very amiable player and as a person as well – mixing with the group as well so it can only be good news for the club I think.”