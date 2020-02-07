Millwall vs West Brom – Match Preview and Predicted Starting XI

West Bromwich Albion will hope to build on their victory against Luton Town last weekend when they travel to The Den to take on Millwall on Sunday.

Millwall’s defence will need to be at the top of their game as they welcome the league leaders and the side who have scored the most goals in the Championship this season.

However, the Lions will come into the game in buoyant mood and have lost just three league games since Gary Rowett was appointed in October seeing them rise to ninth in the division and challenging for a play-off place despite an inconsistent start.

Albion will also need to be ready for the challenge with former Portsmouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Jed Wallace featuring for the opposition and with him having scored ten goals and providing eight assists in 27 games this season he is a man in form on the wing.

In the last league meeting between the two sides, the points were shared at the Hawthorns in a 1-1 draw as the Baggies took a deserved lead through Kyle Bartley in their first home league game under Slaven Bilic, but Millwall substitute Matt Smith converted from close range to snatch a point for the visitors.

Albion will welcome back Matheus Pereira from suspension for the trip to London in what will be a welcome boost for the visitors. Millwall have goalkeeper Fielding and Thompson injured with Bradshaw likely to start in attack.

Millwall predicted starting XI: Bialkowski; Romeo, Hutchinson, Cooper, M. Wallace; J. Wallace, Williams, Woods, Ferguson; Smith, Bradshaw

West Brom predicted starting XI: Johnstone; O’Shea, Ajayi, Bartley, Townsend; Sawyers, Livermore; Phillips, Pereira, Robinson; Robson-Kanu

Result prediction: In what should be a highly entertaining encounter between two very good sides there should be goals and with West Brom’s excellent away form they could sneak a 2-1 victory.