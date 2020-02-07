West Brom teenager Nathan Ferguson reaffirms desire to leave the club – injury update

West Bromwich Albion teenager Nathan Ferguson has reaffirmed his desire to leave the club following an update regarding his injury as reported by the Express & Star.

Ferguson was close to making the move to Crystal Palace on transfer deadline day but the deal fell through due to a knee injury picked up during the medical and he remained at the Hawthorns.

There was the option of the youngster making the switch to the Eagles and returning to the Baggies on loan until the end of the season but he and his advisors were unwilling to agree to this.

The two clubs discussed negotiations but failed to come to an agreement and Ferguson will now undergo exploratory surgery to determine the full extent of his injury.

West Brom’s Sporting and Technical Director has also confirmed that Ferguson and his representatives have made it clear that he still wishes to leave the club.

“The discussions we’ve had with his representatives since deadline day suggest that he’ll still leave us at the end of the season,” he said.

“The potential of him staying here hasn’t even been talked about. So if we can get a deal agreed between now and the end of the season, then we’ll do that. If not, then whoever does take him, it’ll go to a tribunal.”

The 19-year-old came through the Albion academy and was enjoying his breakthrough season under Slaven Bilic until a slight knee injury interrupted his progress and it now appears the problem is more serious than first thought.

However, Dowling revealed the club did everything they could to keep the defender. “We couldn’t have done any more,” he continued.

“Contract wise, we’ve made two or three offers to him. For us, the size of the contract we’ve offered and the opportunity we’ve given him on the pitch, we’ve done everything we can.”