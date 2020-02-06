Ipswich turn to club legend in bid to steady the ship

Despite sitting 4th, Ipswich Town are considered to be slipping – in the opinion of some fans, that is. Managing Director, Lee O’Neill revealed during an interview with the East Anglian Daily Times, that talks are ongoing with Ipswich and England legend Terry Butcher. These ‘talks’ are said to be a bid to steady the ship although how is, as yet, unclear.

Butcher played for Ipswich after his father famously approached the club when schoolboy Terry was scouted by local rivals Norwich with Butcher senior unwilling to allow his son to play for the enemy; an astute move by both parent and club, I am sure no one would argue.

Currently contracted to local radio, as a regular guest on BBC Radio Suffolk’s ‘Life’s a Pitch’ on matchdays. Butcher, 61 is often linked with coaching roles within the club, however with commitments in China unlikely to continue, certainly in the short term, Butcher would relish a chance to help out.

Paul Lambert has gone on record about how much he values the input of former players, especially Butcher, who is a constant vote winner in any ‘Legend’ debate, not just for Ipswich, but who could forget ‘that’ England photo, covered in his own blood, like a victorious gladiator.

The role on offer is yet to be disclosed, but with rumours persisting since Monday, O’Neill felt compelled to confirm “It’s a bit of a bespoke role, but it’s something that will benefit the club, the players, the staff and the supporters,” O’Neill stated.

The fan base have been growing restless, with constant polls on social media about the direction the club is headed, but if Butcher’s presence alone is not enough inspiration for the players, then, sure enough, his experience and influence can definitely help the young prospects in the academy.

One thing is for sure, if, for some reason the Lowestoft lad partners Paul Lambert in the dug-out at any point, no one is going to want to pick a fight with the coaching double-act.