Leeds United commentator Pope hits nail on head with Bielsa influence

Revolving door – that way of entering a hotel lobby and the infamous laugh-maker set-piece of early 20th-century comedy where characters get trapped in a door that forever revolves before spitting its hapless occupants helplessly into the said lobby.

It is also an apt way to describe the managerial appointments under former Leeds United owner Massimo Cellino. Instead of spells measured in months, the duration of Leeds United managers back then could be measured in terms of games. Such was the madness at the time.

Even under the first season of Andrea Radrizzani’s ownership, there were two managerial appointments in Thomas Christiansen and Paul Heckingbottom. Radrizzani’s appointment of the pretty much unheard of Christiansen was surprising but even that was a step up from Cellino’s appointment of David Hockaday.

However, last season the Whites hit the motherlode with the appointment of world coaching legend Marcelo Bielsa, the man the managers look up to in terms of the visionary that he is. Since then, Leeds United have gone from strength to strength in that they knocked on the door of promotion last season and have a very good chance again this time around.

Wit ha nine-point buffer being whittled down to just three points after a series of disappointing performances and results, Leeds United fans have begun to moan and gripe with social media becoming a mire, a minefield. In times such as these, a clear head and perspective is needed and that’s what BBC Radio Leeds’ Adam Pope brings with this tweeted reply on one comment Twitter thread:

That’s what you buy into when you bring Bielsa. I understand the nerves, frustration etc but his coaching & philosophy have raised #lufc to within real touching distance of the PL. How the team plays & what it genuinely is capable of achieving was a world away before he came. — Adam Pope (@apopey) February 6, 2020

Of course, Popey is bang on the button here. It’s not been two seasons yet and it almost beggars belief to even begin to think about what Leeds United were like before Bielsa came in and changed everything for the better.Thankfully, the ‘old’ Leeds United that was typified by Cellino’s panic appointments is consigned to history and a world away.