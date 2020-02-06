Derby County fans react to signing of FC Groningen skipper Mike te Wierik

The 72
Derby County have signed FC Groningen captain Mike te Wierik on a pre-contract agreement, as announced by their official club website.

The Dutch defender will officially link up with the Rams in the summer on a three-year deal.

te Wierik, who is 27 years old, has been a key player for FC Groningen over the past few seasons and has caught the eyes of Derby who tried to sign him in the previous January transfer window.

He has spent his whole career to date playing in Holland and started out at Heracles before going on to make over 150 appearances for them. He then switched to Eredivisie rivals Groningen two years ago and became their skipper after a season.

After sealing a deal to bring him to Pride Park at the end of the campaign, Phillip Cocu has said, as per Derby’s website: “Mike is someone I know well and I have no doubt whatsoever he will fit into our style of play here at Derby County. He is a good defender and a leader, which is demonstrated by the fact he is FC Groningen’s captain, and he will be a very good signing for us.”

He added: “We wish Mike well in the remainder of the season at FC Groningen, we will of course be watching him closely, and look forward to him joining us in the lead-up to the 2020/21 season.”

Here is how the Derby fans have reacted on Twitter to the signing of te Wierik:

