Derby County fans react to signing of FC Groningen skipper Mike te Wierik

Derby County have signed FC Groningen captain Mike te Wierik on a pre-contract agreement, as announced by their official club website.

The Dutch defender will officially link up with the Rams in the summer on a three-year deal.

te Wierik, who is 27 years old, has been a key player for FC Groningen over the past few seasons and has caught the eyes of Derby who tried to sign him in the previous January transfer window.

He has spent his whole career to date playing in Holland and started out at Heracles before going on to make over 150 appearances for them. He then switched to Eredivisie rivals Groningen two years ago and became their skipper after a season.

After sealing a deal to bring him to Pride Park at the end of the campaign, Phillip Cocu has said, as per Derby’s website: “Mike is someone I know well and I have no doubt whatsoever he will fit into our style of play here at Derby County. He is a good defender and a leader, which is demonstrated by the fact he is FC Groningen’s captain, and he will be a very good signing for us.”

He added: “We wish Mike well in the remainder of the season at FC Groningen, we will of course be watching him closely, and look forward to him joining us in the lead-up to the 2020/21 season.”

Here is how the Derby fans have reacted on Twitter to the signing of te Wierik:

And so it begins, the gaffer getting his own men in 👍 — martyn english (@martynenglish2) February 6, 2020

What's not to like? Good player and cost us nowt.. — Steve Dolman (@Peakfanblog) February 6, 2020

If Cocu rates him it’s good enough for me — Phil Mounteney (@igorslefttoe) February 6, 2020

Looks like we’re back to doing shrewd and considered transfer business, instead of panic buys and paying over the odds. Won’t know for definite until he puts the shirt on next season, but this looks like a coup for Derby #dcfc https://t.co/hPdC9b0Se9 — Tomski 🇳🇱 (@Tomski85) February 6, 2020

We've signed a higy rated player from Europe on a free? Scenes #dcfc #dcfcfans — I should Cocu (@Tweddds) February 6, 2020

Birthday in June so will play his age 28-30 seasons on this contract; on a free transfer that's good business. Hopefully the start of a trend #dcfc https://t.co/OlojiM9CTW — Daniel (@danndannuk) February 6, 2020

Looks like we are going down the Norwich route from a couple of seasons ago..Proven European talent at a decent level coupled with quality youth coming through our system..It’s been a long journey with too many expensive mistakes but we are definitely getting there #COYR #dcfc https://t.co/SbKBUfXhdg — LondonRam (@RamAbrazil1970) February 6, 2020