Ex-Leyton Orient and Notts County boss Kevin Nolan appointed as West Ham United coach

Kevin Nolan has been appointed as a first team coach at West Ham United, as announced by their official club website.

The former Premier League midfielder has been out of the game since he was sacked by Notts County in August 2018.

Nolan, who is 37 years old, has returned to West Ham where he played 157 times for in his playing days. He also had spells with Bolton Wanderers and Newcastle United.

He got his first taste of coaching when he became the player-manager of Leyton Orient in January 2016 and was in that post for six months. He then took over Notts County in January 2017 and steered them away from relegation danger in his first season at the club.

He guided the Magpies to the League Two Play-Offs two seasons ago in which they lost to Coventry City over two legs. Then after a winless run of six games at the start of the 2018/19 campaign, Nolan was dismissed.

West Ham boss David Moyes is pleased to have brought him back to the London side and has told their website: “Kevin obviously knows the Club very well having played here previously, while Paul’s coaching pedigree is excellent. It has taken some time to finalise the coaching staff, but I wanted to make sure I brought in the right people to help us, and both Kevin and Paul (Nevin) are fantastic additions.”

“They will get working right away and we are all completely focused on the job we need to do in the coming weeks and months.”

Nolan has been linked with various jobs since he left Notts County but has now returned to the game after a lengthy spell away.