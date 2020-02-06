Salford City sign ex-Manchester United and Everton midfielder Darron Gibson

Salford City have signed Darron Gibson on a free transfer, as announced by their official club website this afternoon.

The experienced midfielder has penned a contract until the end of the season with the ambitious League Two side.

Gibson, who is 32 years old, has now found a club after being released by Wigan Athletic at the end of the last campaign.

The Republic of Ireland international has racked up over 200 appearances in his career and started out as a youngster in Northern Ireland at Institute before he was signed by Manchester United in 2004.

Gibson made his debut for the Premier League giants in a League Cup tie against Barnet in October 2015 and went on to play a further 60 times during his time at Old Trafford, as well as have loan spells away at Royal Antwerp and Wolves.

He left United on a permanent basis in January 2012 for Everton and spent five years on the books at Goodison Park, playing 69 games along the way.

Gibson joined Sunderland in January 2017 but could not prevent them from relegation to the Championship in his first season at the club and soon fell out of favour.

He was handed a route back into the second tier by Wigan last term and made 18 appearances under Paul Cook but was released. Gibson’s focus will now be on helping Salford move forward as they look to climb up the leagues. They are currently 11th in the fourth tier and eight points off the Play-Offs.