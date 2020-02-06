Leeds United boss Bielsa explains Augustin stance – justifies omission thinking

When Eddie Nketiah left Leeds United, recalled early from his loan by Arsenal, the Whites were in the market for a replacement striker. Names were mentioned and the top of that list was Southampton’s former Birmingham frontman Che Adams.

However, Adams was not to be with Southampton telling the Whites that a deal would not be sanctioned and requesting that they solicit no further bids. With that all sorted, United moved for French striker Jean-Kevin Augustin who was on loan at AS Monaco from Red Bull Leipzig.

He signed on a week last Monday, the announcement potentially coming in time for him to play against Millwall the following day. However, it was obviously prudent that the Whites didn’t rush him into a game that he wasn’t prepped for.

Yet, fans were expecting that he’d play some part against Wigan Athletic at Elland Road last Saturday, a game the Whites lost 1-0 in a droll performance. Surprisingly though, Augustin wasn’t even named in the matchday squad. It was this decision that led to something of a mini-furore on Twitter and across Leeds United social media.

With that particular debate still burning away, albeit dying down in intensity, it was obvious that a spark would be enough to have reporters question Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa on Augustin’s omission and that proved to be the case.

With questions being posed to Marcelo Bielsa, and with his usual laconic, yet insightful, replies here (below) are two replies of the Argentinian’s views via Phil Hay’s Twitter feed.

“I’m confident in Augustin’s ability. I believe he’s a player with great skills. But in football, and even more in a league like the Championship, a player can’t arrive and play without being at an ideal level.” — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) February 6, 2020

Bielsa: “If Augustin gets to 70 per cent of his skills, it is enough for him to play here. If he can only use 50 per cent of his skills then it is not enough. It’s very easy to criticise Bamford because he misses chances but he scored 12 times. We shouldn’t under-estimate him.” — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) February 6, 2020

As many thought, and as confirmed by Marcelo Bielsa, ‘Big Kev’ Augustin is in the plans of Leeds United as they look to move on from the disappointment of the Wigan defeat. Yet, as expected, that is all dependent as to when Marcelo Bielsa thinks that the exciting Frenchman is ready to play a part.