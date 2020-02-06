The 72
Leeds United boss Bielsa explains Augustin stance – justifies omission thinking

Leeds United forward Jean Kevin Augustin (9), on loan from Red Bull Leipzig, during the U23 Professional Development League match between U23 Sheffield Wednesday and U23 Leeds United at Hillsborough, Sheffield, England on 3 February 2020.

When Eddie Nketiah left Leeds United, recalled early from his loan by Arsenal, the Whites were in the market for a replacement striker. Names were mentioned and the top of that list was Southampton’s former Birmingham frontman Che Adams.

However, Adams was not to be with Southampton telling the Whites that a deal would not be sanctioned and requesting that they solicit no further bids. With that all sorted, United moved for French striker Jean-Kevin Augustin who was on loan at AS Monaco from Red Bull Leipzig.

He signed on a week last Monday, the announcement potentially coming in time for him to play against Millwall the following day. However, it was obviously prudent that the Whites didn’t rush him into a game that he wasn’t prepped for.

Yet, fans were expecting that he’d play some part against Wigan Athletic at Elland Road last Saturday, a game the Whites lost 1-0 in a droll performance. Surprisingly though, Augustin wasn’t even named in the matchday squad. It was this decision that led to something of a mini-furore on Twitter and across Leeds United social media.

With that particular debate still burning away, albeit dying down in intensity, it was obvious that a spark would be enough to have reporters question Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa on Augustin’s omission and that proved to be the case.

With questions being posed to Marcelo Bielsa, and with his usual laconic, yet insightful, replies here (below) are two replies of the Argentinian’s views via Phil Hay’s Twitter feed.

As many thought, and as confirmed by Marcelo Bielsa, ‘Big Kev’ Augustin is in the plans of Leeds United as they look to move on from the disappointment of the Wigan defeat. Yet, as expected, that is all dependent as to when Marcelo Bielsa thinks that the exciting Frenchman is ready to play a part.

